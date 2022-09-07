Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $172.16 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.66% of Albemarle worth $172,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 88.3% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

