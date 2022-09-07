Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,848,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,923,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $154,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 737,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,530,000 after purchasing an additional 545,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.4 %

AMH stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.