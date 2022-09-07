Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 198,531 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,531 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $111,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,181. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

