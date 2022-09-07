Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 190,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RWO traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

