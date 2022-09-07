Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 651.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.02. 71,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,071. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

