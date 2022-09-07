Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 126,172 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,726,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,172 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $130,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 16,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,695. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

