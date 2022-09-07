Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 34,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

