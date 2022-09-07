Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 464,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 282,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 4,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.44. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

