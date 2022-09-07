Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,679 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 1,393,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,819,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

