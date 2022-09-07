Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 493,730 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,730 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. 16,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,274. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

