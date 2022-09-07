Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 117,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

