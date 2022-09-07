CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.