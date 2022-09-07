CashHand Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $961.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. CashHand has a market cap of $185.97 and approximately $961.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashHand has traded 77.8% lower against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00160026 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 518.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.