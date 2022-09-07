Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $180.14. 37,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,694. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.14. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.