Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.90% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,705,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,317,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,405,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.63. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,869. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.