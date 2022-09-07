Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,440 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $54.89 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

