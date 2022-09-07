Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $178.93. 25,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,694. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

