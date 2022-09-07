Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,139 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

UNP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $227.88. 13,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.