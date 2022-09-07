Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,828 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after purchasing an additional 256,724 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,526. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

