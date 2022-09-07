Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.51. 22,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,131. The company has a market cap of $293.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

