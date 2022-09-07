Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after purchasing an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 262,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,345,090. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

