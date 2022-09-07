CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lessened by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129,041 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 12.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of CF Industries worth $46,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

CF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,047. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

