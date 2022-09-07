Channels (CAN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,699.00

Channels (CAN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Channels has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Channels has a market capitalization of $87,721.41 and $60,699.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00135200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022864 BTC.

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Channels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

