ChartEx (CHART) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,832.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $30,446.05 and approximately $1,832.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 996.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.03289895 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00859743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016452 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

