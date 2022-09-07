Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.30 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.87 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. 173,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,023. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

