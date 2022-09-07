Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

PLCE stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 308,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,241. The company has a market capitalization of $563.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

