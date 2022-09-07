Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $20.35

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $21.02. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 4,122 shares changing hands.

KDNY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,676.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

