Chromia (CHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.15 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $98.79 million and $34.15 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

