Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.99

Shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.
About Chykingyoung Investment Development
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chykingyoung Investment Development (CHYI)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.