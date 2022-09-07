Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 20,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

