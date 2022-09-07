Client First Capital LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Client First Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 304.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 7.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 334,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,236,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,692. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

