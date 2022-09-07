Client First Capital LLC Invests $4.29 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Client First Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 2.9% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 93,642 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 3,314,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

