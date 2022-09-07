CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLS Price Performance

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.14) on Wednesday. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 176.20 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 245.50 ($2.97). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The stock has a market cap of £721.91 million and a P/E ratio of 579.48.

Get CLS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

