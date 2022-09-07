CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Decreased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.66. 14,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.