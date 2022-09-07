CoinPoker 24-Hour Volume Tops $44,805.00 (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $16.72 million and $44,805.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,745.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005458 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002728 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134074 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035865 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023474 BTC.
CoinPoker Coin Profile
CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.
Buying and Selling CoinPoker
