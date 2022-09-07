Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $19.17 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 5.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $87,926,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4 %

United Rentals stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.79 and its 200 day moving average is $302.18. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.