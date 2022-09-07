Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Has $8.45 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,414,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529,924 shares during the quarter. Grab makes up approximately 2.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grab were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $14,000,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $3,496,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,323,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 460,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738,686. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

