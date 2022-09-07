Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 0.8% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,700. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

