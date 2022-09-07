Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 772.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,595 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 653,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,648,468. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.