Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.66

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.66 and last traded at $120.89, with a volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.24.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock worth $68,915,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

