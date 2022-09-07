Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $314.00

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $314.00 and last traded at $314.00, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.