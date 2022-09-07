Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $314.00

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $314.00 and last traded at $314.00, with a volume of 123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
