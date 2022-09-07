Contrasting J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:CPPRQ – Get Rating) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J. C. Penney and Burlington Stores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.00 -$268.00 million N/A N/A Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 0.98 $408.84 million $2.42 57.74

Burlington Stores has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J. C. Penney.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J. C. Penney and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $208.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.32%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Profitability

This table compares J. C. Penney and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 1.85% 45.72% 4.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats J. C. Penney on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. C. Penney

Old COPPER Co., Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., engages in the selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and website. It offers appliances, handbags, shoes, jewelry, shoes and clothes. Old COPPER Co., Inc. is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

