Contrasting UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) and Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UpHealth and Field Trip Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67 Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

UpHealth currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 538.92%. Field Trip Health has a consensus target price of $88.75, indicating a potential upside of 10,465.48%. Given Field Trip Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than UpHealth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million 0.65 -$340.90 million ($2.29) -0.24 Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.60 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.09

This table compares UpHealth and Field Trip Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Field Trip Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UpHealth. Field Trip Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and Field Trip Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

