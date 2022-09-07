Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.43 million. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.72-$12.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.00.

COO traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.11. 400,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $283.03 and a one year high of $456.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.53.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

