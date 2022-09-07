Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $16.46. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 730 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $765.37 million, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

