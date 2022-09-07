Corebridge Financial, Inc. (SAFG Retirement Services) (CRBG) Plans to Raise $1.8 Billion in September 15th IPO

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (SAFG Retirement Services) (CRBG) plans to raise $1.8 billion in an IPO on Thursday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 80,000,000 shares at a price of $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Corebridge Financial, Inc. (SAFG Retirement Services) generated $24.2 billion in revenue and $7.7 billion in net income. The company has a market cap of $14.5 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, Academy Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, Loop Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Barclays, Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Siebert Williams Shank, ​ BTIG, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Ramirez & Co., Inc., SOCIETE GENERALE, AmeriVet Securities, Drexel Hamilton, ING, Natixis, Santander, BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, Fifth Third Securities, Mischler Financial Group, Inc., Oppenheimer & Co., TD Securities, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Great Pacific Securities, MUFG, Raymond James and UniCredit Capital Markets were co-managers.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (SAFG Retirement Services) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Corebridge Financial, Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 6, 2022: 80.0 million shares – all to be sold by the selling stockholder, American International Group (AIG) – at a price range of $21.00 to $24.00 to raise $1.8 billion. The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.) (Note: AIG is spinning off SAFG Retirement Services, Inc., in this IPO. The business will be renamed Corebridge Financial, Inc., once it goes public. SAFG Retirement Services, Inc., filed confidential IPO paperwork with the SEC on Dec. 21, 2021.) We are one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States, committed to helping individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. Our addressable markets are large, with powerful, long-term secular trends, given an aging U.S. population and a growing need for retirement solutions. We offer a broad set of products and services through our market-leading Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets businesses, each of which features capabilities and industry experience we believe are difficult to replicate. These four businesses collectively seek to enhance stockholder returns while maintaining our attractive risk profile, which has historically resulted in consistent and strong cash flow generation. **The company managed or administered $388 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2022. **Note: SAFG Retirement Services, Inc., reported total revenues of $24.15 billion and net income attributable to Corebridge of $7.7 billion for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2022, according to an S-1/A filing dated June 13, 2022. “.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (SAFG Retirement Services) was founded in 1850 and has 8095 employees. The company is located at 2919 Allen Parkway, Woodson Tower Houston, Texas 77019 and can be reached via phone at 1-877-375-2422 or on the web at http://www.corebridgefinancial.com/.

