Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after purchasing an additional 323,591 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

COST opened at $518.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

