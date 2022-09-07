Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

CTRA stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

