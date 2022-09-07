Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $838-844 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.24 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 137,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,975. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after buying an additional 419,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after buying an additional 358,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

