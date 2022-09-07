Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $39,078.65

Cream (CRM) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 516.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $39,078.65 and $68.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.04 or 0.99967842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00066657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00232382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00148638 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00251826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

